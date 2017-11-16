Download App
मेेरे घर चलो...

kiran singh

kiran singh

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 04:56 PM IST
joke on a boy and girl

एक सुंदर लड़की से एक लड़के ने पूछाः

“तुम कहा रहती हो ?”

लड़कीः  “SG Road…”

लड़काः “इतनी सुंदर होकर भी Road पर रहती हो, मेरे घर चलो…”

