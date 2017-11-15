बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सेमेस्टर सिस्टम से क्या फायदा है, बताओ?
Wed, 15 Nov 2017
टीचर (स्टूडेंट से) : सेमेस्टर सिस्टम से क्या फायदा है, बताओ?
स्टूडेंट : फायदा तो पता नहीं, पर बेइज्जती साल में दो बार हो जाती है
टीचर : वाक्य को अंग्रेजी में ट्रांसलेट करो ‘वसंत ने मुझे मुक्का मारा’
संजू : वसन्तपंचमी
