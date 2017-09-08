Download App
kavya kavya

पति और पत्नी की नोंक झोंक

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 04:08 PM IST
interesting funny jokes in hindi

जोक्स

पति - आजकल तुम ना सिगरेट पीने से रोकती हो और ना ही शराब पीने से क्या सारी शिकायतें खत्म हो गई?
पत्नी- नहीं, कल एलआईसी वाला आया था सारे फायदे बताकर गया है। 
