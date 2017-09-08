बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पति और पत्नी की नोंक झोंक
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017
जोक्स
पति - आजकल तुम ना सिगरेट पीने से रोकती हो और ना ही शराब पीने से क्या सारी शिकायतें खत्म हो गई?
पत्नी- नहीं, कल एलआईसी वाला आया था सारे फायदे बताकर गया है।
