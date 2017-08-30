Download App
kavya kavya

पति ने की पत्नी की तारीफ

शिप्रा सक्सेना

Wed, 30 Aug 2017 05:17 PM IST
husband wife related jokes in hindi

जोक्स

पति पत्नी से फोन पर - तुम बहुत प्यारी हो
पत्नी पति से - थैक्यू

पति- तुम बिल्कुल राजकुमारी जैसी हो..

पत्नी - अरे थैक्यू सो मच और बताओ तुम क्या कर रहे हो?

पति - मजाक 
 
