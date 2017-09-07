बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पति -पत्नी और भगवान
{"_id":"59b1448b4f1c1bfe7f8b4b35","slug":"husband-wife-related-funny-jokes-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u092a\u0924\u093f -\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"JOKES","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 06:37 PM IST
जोक्स
पत्नी- शादी से पहले तुम बहुत मंदिर जाते थे तो अब क्या हुआ?
पति - फिर तुमसे शादी हो गई और भगवान से भरोसा उठ गया
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59b12fd54f1c1bf97f8b4ba3","slug":"bridal-mehendi-with-pet-dog-face-instead-of-groom-name-or-picture-is-viral-for-good-reason","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0907\u0928","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"59b110594f1c1be57f8b4a19","slug":"hilarious-moment-a-shoplifting-seagull-steals-a-bag-of-walkers-crisps-watch-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u091b\u0942\u091f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"59b10c234f1c1be97f8b4a7b","slug":"man-stuck-in-own-house-after-courier-company-boy-left-parcel-at-wrong-place","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0942\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0949\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"59b106514f1c1be37f8b4a3e","slug":"if-you-don-t-have-enough-food-than-you-will-suffer-from-these-diseases","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u0924\u094b \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"59b11ed84f1c1be27f8b4a06","slug":"these-five-things-of-your-kitchen-will-make-you-more-beautiful","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0938\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59aa44344f1c1b52738b4c0e","slug":"mother-and-son-gossip-jokes-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0917\u0942","category":{"title":"JOKES","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
{"_id":"59a563aa4f1c1be9278b45ec","slug":"husband-and-wife-jokes-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"JOKES","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
{"_id":"59a272114f1c1b631f8b45ab","slug":"doctor-and-patient-jokes-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 ","category":{"title":"JOKES","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
{"_id":"59a006ff4f1c1bf1738b46ff","slug":"teacher-and-student-jokes-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u092c\u0932\u0942 ","category":{"title":"JOKES","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+
{"_id":"59a6a58d4f1c1b01278b4812","slug":"husband-wife-related-jokes-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b ","category":{"title":"JOKES","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
{"_id":"59a1533a4f1c1b29718b462c","slug":"doctor-and-patient-related-jokes-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0949\u092c\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 ","category":{"title":"JOKES","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!