kavya kavya

पति -पत्नी और भगवान

शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 06:37 PM IST
husband wife related funny jokes in hindi

जोक्स

पत्नी- शादी से पहले तुम बहुत मंदिर जाते थे तो अब क्या हुआ?
पति - फिर तुमसे शादी हो गई और भगवान से भरोसा उठ गया 
