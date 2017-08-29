Download App
kavya kavya

गांव की पत्नी

शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 06:23 PM IST
Husband and wife jokes in Hindi

जोक्स

गांव की पत्नी अपने पति को पीट रही थी..
पड़ोसन बोली - क्यों मार रही हो बेचारे को?

पत्नी बोली - बेचारे नहीं है ये.. इसे फोन किया था तो एक लड़की बोली..जिस व्यक्ति से आप संपर्क करना चाहते हैं वो अभी व्यस्त है..।
Your Story has been saved!