पति पत्नी से...

kiran singh

kiran singh

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 09:56 AM IST
husband and wife jokes

पति :

मुन्ना कब से रो रहा है।
इसे लोरी सुनाकर सुला क्यों नहीं देती?
 

पत्नी :
लोरी सुनाती हूं तो पड़ोसी कहते हैं कि
भाभी जी इससे अच्छा तो मुन्ने को ही रोने दो। 

