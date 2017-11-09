बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पति पत्नी से...
Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 09:56 AM IST
मुन्ना कब से रो रहा है।
इसे लोरी सुनाकर सुला क्यों नहीं देती?
पत्नी :
लोरी सुनाती हूं तो पड़ोसी कहते हैं कि
भाभी जी इससे अच्छा तो मुन्ने को ही रोने दो।
