पति का सफेद झूठ

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 07:47 PM IST
husband and wife interesting fight related jokes in Hindi

जोक्स

पत्नी - आपने कल बहुत शराब पी रखी थी
पति - नहीं, कुछ ज्यादा तो नहीं पी थी

पत्नी - फिर क्यों आप नल के पास बैठकर नल को बोल रहे थे कि रो मत पगली सब ठीक हो जाएगा..
Get all Latest Funny Jokes in Hindi related to Hindi Chutkule, Husband Wife Jokes, Whatsapp Jokes, Chutkule in Hindi, Hindi Funny Jokes and Love SMS etc. Stay updated with us for all latest jokes in Hindi.

