नालायक तूने अपनी कोई बुक खोल के देखी है?

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 03:14 PM IST
टीचर: नालायक पढ़ ले कभी तूने अपनी कोई बुक खोल के देखी है?
संजू : हाँ मैं रोज खोलता हूं एक बुक!
टीचर : कौन सी?
संजू : फेसबुक

