GST मतलब Girls Selfie Tax

राजेश सैनी

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 01:56 PM IST
funny jokes on GST

1000 लड़कियां सदमे से मर गई

और 500 कौमा में चली गई क्युंकि,

किसी बेवकूफ ने अफवाह फैला दी थी कि…
“GST मतलब Girls Selfie Tax”

gst jokes

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
