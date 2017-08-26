Download App
kavya kavya

चॉबी और डॉक्टर

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 04:24 PM IST
Doctor and patient related jokes in hindi

जोक्स

एक आदमी अपने 5 साल के बेटे को डॉक्टर के पास लेकर गया..
आदमी- डॉक्टर साहब मेरा बच्चा फ्लैट की चाबी निगल गया है।

डॉक्टर - कितना समय हो गया चाबी निगले हुए?

आदमी- 10 दिन

डॉक्टर- 10 दिन हो गए और तुम अब लेकर आए हो, इतने दिन कहां थे?

आदमी- मेरे पास इस फ्लैट की एक और डुप्लीकेट चाबी थी और वो आज गुम हो गई है। 
 
Get all Latest Funny Jokes in Hindi related to Hindi Chutkule, Husband Wife Jokes, Whatsapp Jokes, Chutkule in Hindi, Hindi Funny Jokes and Love SMS etc. Stay updated with us for all latest jokes in Hindi.

