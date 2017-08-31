बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बेटे का अजीब फैशन
{"_id":"59a804444f1c1b46738b494d","slug":"boy-fashion-related-jokes-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 ","category":{"title":"JOKES","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 06:13 PM IST
जोक्स
मां बेटे से - नालायक तू बाल क्यों नहीं कटवाता?
बेटा- अरे मम्मी ये फैशन है..
मां - नालायक...तेरी बड़ी बहन को देखने आए थे लेकिन बालों के चक्कर में तुझे पसंद करके चले गए।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59a7cfb84f1c1bed278b496e","slug":"try-these-home-remedy-to-get-rid-of-skin-darkness","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947\u092a\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092a \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0932 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"59a7c7f74f1c1b1a278b4a0a","slug":"ram-rahim-offer-salman-khan-show-bigg-boss-season-9","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0911\u092b\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938, \u0930\u0916 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"59a7bfe54f1c1bf1278b4982","slug":"want-to-beome-a-good-boss-then-follow-these-five-tips","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u093e BOSS \u0924\u094b \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0924\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"59a7b0104f1c1b44738b484a","slug":"girls-should-avoid-these-five-mistakes-during-periods","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"59a7a4704f1c1bf2278b4906","slug":"bollywood-film-producer-rhea-kapoor-as-stylish-as-sister-sonam-kapoor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925-\u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u0939\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59a804444f1c1b46738b494d","slug":"boy-fashion-related-jokes-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 ","category":{"title":"JOKES","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
{"_id":"59a6a58d4f1c1b01278b4812","slug":"husband-wife-related-jokes-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b ","category":{"title":"JOKES","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
{"_id":"59a563aa4f1c1be9278b45ec","slug":"husband-and-wife-jokes-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"JOKES","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
{"_id":"59a006ff4f1c1bf1738b46ff","slug":"teacher-and-student-jokes-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u092c\u0932\u0942 ","category":{"title":"JOKES","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+
{"_id":"59a272114f1c1b631f8b45ab","slug":"doctor-and-patient-jokes-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 ","category":{"title":"JOKES","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
{"_id":"59a1533a4f1c1b29718b462c","slug":"doctor-and-patient-related-jokes-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0949\u092c\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 ","category":{"title":"JOKES","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!