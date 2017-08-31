Download App
kavya kavya

बेटे का अजीब फैशन

शिप्रा सक्सेना

Thu, 31 Aug 2017 06:13 PM IST
boy fashion related jokes in hindi

जोक्स

मां बेटे से - नालायक तू बाल क्यों नहीं कटवाता?
बेटा- अरे मम्मी ये फैशन है..

मां - नालायक...तेरी बड़ी बहन को देखने आए थे लेकिन बालों के चक्कर में तुझे पसंद करके चले गए।
 
