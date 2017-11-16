बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बॉस ने लड़के से पूछा- क्या आपको ब्रिटिश भाषा आती है?
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 03:52 PM IST
बॉस : क्या आपको ब्रिटिश भाषा आती है?
लड़का : हाँ …
बॉस : कुछ बोल के दिखाओ..
लड़का : “डूगना लागान डेना पडेगा बुवन “!
बॉस : निकल साले…
