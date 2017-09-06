Download App
अम्मा और टिकट चेकर

शिप्रा सक्सेना

Wed, 06 Sep 2017
amma and ticket related jokes in Hindi

जोक्स

टिकट चेकर बोला - अम्मा जी, आपका टिकट तो धीमी गाड़ी का है, तेज गाड़ी में क्यों बैठ गई?
अम्मा - इसमें मेरी क्या गलती है, जाकर अपने ड्राइवर से कहो कि गाड़ी धीमी चलाए।
 
