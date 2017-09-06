बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अम्मा और टिकट चेकर
{"_id":"59afd7234f1c1b9a078b485e","slug":"amma-and-ticket-related-jokes-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u091a\u0947\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"JOKES","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 04:40 PM IST
जोक्स
टिकट चेकर बोला - अम्मा जी, आपका टिकट तो धीमी गाड़ी का है, तेज गाड़ी में क्यों बैठ गई?
अम्मा - इसमें मेरी क्या गलती है, जाकर अपने ड्राइवर से कहो कि गाड़ी धीमी चलाए।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59afcc944f1c1b94078b48e1","slug":"priyanka-chopra-photo-shoot-for-vogue-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0936\u093e \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 PHOTOS","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"59afbadf4f1c1b9b078b48a0","slug":"barry-callebaut-unveils-fourth-flavor-of-pink-chocolate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0915\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0925\u093e \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0935\u0930, \u0926\u094b \u0917\u0941\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0905\u092c \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0920\u093e\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"59afa3554f1c1b83078b47d7","slug":"obesity-people-are-three-times-more-prone-to-swine-flue-disease","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 '\u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0942' \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"59af98e94f1c1b99078b4814","slug":"four-signs-that-proof-you-are-not-ready-for-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0924\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0909\u0932\u091d\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"59ae77f54f1c1b64078b468a","slug":"munnabhai-mbbs-actor-vishal-thakkar-missing-from-2-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, GF \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59aa44344f1c1b52738b4c0e","slug":"mother-and-son-gossip-jokes-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0917\u0942","category":{"title":"JOKES","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
{"_id":"59a804444f1c1b46738b494d","slug":"boy-fashion-related-jokes-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 ","category":{"title":"JOKES","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
{"_id":"59a272114f1c1b631f8b45ab","slug":"doctor-and-patient-jokes-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 ","category":{"title":"JOKES","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
{"_id":"59a006ff4f1c1bf1738b46ff","slug":"teacher-and-student-jokes-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u092c\u0932\u0942 ","category":{"title":"JOKES","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+
{"_id":"59a1533a4f1c1b29718b462c","slug":"doctor-and-patient-related-jokes-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0949\u092c\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 ","category":{"title":"JOKES","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
{"_id":"59959bc04f1c1b07638b4766","slug":"wife-and-husband-fight-related-interesting-jokes-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940 ","category":{"title":"JOKES","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!