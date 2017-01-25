बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बिजली गिरने से व्यक्ति की मौत, एक घायल
Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 10:38 PM IST
नगर पंचायत दौलतपुर चौक में बिजली गिरने से एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई, जबकि एक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। घायल को उपचार के लिए एफआरयू दौलतपुर में भर्ती करवाया गया है। मृतक की पहचान जरम सिंह (35) निवासी चंबा के रूप में हुई है।
जानकारी के मुताबिक बुधवार करीब तीन बजे दौलतपुर चौक के साथ लगते गांव चलेट के जंगल में जरम सिंह निवासी रानीकाटी चंबा और संजीव कुमार निवासी भटियाड़ भरमौर कटान के कार्य में लगे हुए थे। इस दौरान बारिश के साथ गड़गड़ाहट से आसमानी बिजली गिरी, जिससे जरम सिंह निवासी रानीकोटी चंबा और संजीव कुमार निवासी भटियाड़ भरमौर बिजली की चपेट में आने से गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए।
घटना के बाद दोनों को निजी वाहन की मदद से एफआरयू अस्पताल दौलतपुर चौक पहुंचाया गया, जहां जरम सिंह को ड्यूटी पर तैनात डॉ. सुखजिंद्र ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। जबकि, गंभीर रूप से घायल संजीव कुमार का उपचार जारी है। उधर, पीड़ितों के साथी मजदूरों रवि कुमार एवं बालकराम ने बताया कि जब जोर की गड़गड़ाहट के साथ आसमानी बिजली गिरी, उस वक्त उनको भी झटका लगा। विशेषकर पैरों में झटके लगने से गिर गए। लेकिन, उनके दोनों साथी जरम एवं संजीव अचेत हो गए। इस पर उन्हें तुरंत अस्पताल पहुंचाया। इस दौरान जरम की मौत हो चुकी थी।
