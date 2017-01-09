बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ट्रैक्टर की चपेट में आया व्यक्ति, घायल
{"_id":"5873c3b54f1c1b1829ba8e0c","slug":"tractor-hit-man","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f, \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 10:39 PM IST
क्षेत्र के मैहतपुर में ट्रैक्टर की चपेट में आने से व्यक्ति घायल हो गया है। घायल को उपचार के लिए ऊना अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया, जहां चिकित्सकों की देखरेख में उपचार जारी है। पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। जानकारी के अनुसार गढ़शंकर पंजाब निवासी रमन लाल (45) मैहतपुर में काम कर रहा था। अचानक ट्रैक्टर की चपेट में आ गया। इससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। स्थानीय लोगों ने तुरंत रमन को ऊना अस्पताल पहुंचाया। उधर, एसपी अनुपम शर्मा ने बताया कि पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
