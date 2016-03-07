बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कोटला कलां में जमीन विवाद पर मारपीट
Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 11:04 PM IST
क्राइम
जिला मुख्यालय के समीपवर्ती गांव कोटला कलां में जमीन विवाद के चलते दो गुटों में जमकर मारपीट हुई। घटना में दो महिलाएं घायल हुई हैं। घायलों को उपचार के लिए क्षेत्रीय अस्पताल ऊना में भर्ती करवाया गया है, जहां चिकित्सकों की देखरेख में उपचार जारी है।
पुलिस ने मामले के संदर्भ में जांच शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस मामले को लेकर घायलों के बयान भी कलमबद्ध कर रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार कोटला कलां में शनिवार सुबह जमीन विवाद के चलते दो पक्षों में कहासुनी हो गई। देखते ही देखते कहासुनी मारपीट में तबदील हो गई। मारपीट में कोटला कलां निवासी अंजना (38) और निर्मला (50) को चोटें पहुंची हैं। माहौल को गर्माता देख स्थानीय लोग भी वहां एकत्रित हो गए। लोगों के बीचबचाव करने पर मामला शांत करवाया गया। जबकि, घायलों को उपचार के लिए ऊना अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। मामले की सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। पुलिस टीम ने घटना स्थल पर पहुंचकर दोनों पक्षों के बयान कलमबद्ध करने शुरू कर दिए हैं। उधर, एसपी अनुपम शर्मा ने बताया कि पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
