सती के भतीजे की कार खाई में गिरी
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 10:39 PM IST
ऊना। भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतपाल सिंह सत्ती के भतीजे उमंग ठाकुर सड़क हादसे में बाल-बाल बच गए। उमंग की गाड़ी ऊना के समीप रक्कड़ कॉलोनी में गहरी खाई में गिर गई। हादसे में उमंग ठाकुर को मामूली चोटें आई हैं। उमंग को उपचार के लिए क्षेत्रीय अस्पताल भर्ती कराया गया है। जानकारी के अनुसार उमंग ठाकुर अपनी कार में सवार होकर जलग्रां से ऊना आ रहा था। रक्कड़ कॉलोनी में उनकी कार अनियंत्रित होकर गहरी खाई में लुढ़क गई। हादसे में उमंग ठाकुर घायल हो गए। जिन्हें उपचार के लिए क्षेत्रीय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। उधर, यातायात प्रभारी कुलदीप पटियाल ने बताया कि पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
