अवैध शराब की 54 बोतलें बरामद
{"_id":"586941644f1c1b445ceedf05","slug":"illigal-wine-recovered-in-baddi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0935\u0948\u0927 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0940 54 \u092c\u094b\u0924\u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u00a0","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 11:20 PM IST
थाना बद्दी और बरोटीवाला के तहत पुलिस ने अवैध देसी शराब की 54 बोतलें बरामद की हैं। पुलिस ने बद्दी के वर्धमान चौक के समीप एक दुकान के बाहर से 18 बोतल देसी शराब बरामद की। बरोटीवाला थाना के तहत पुलिस ने भटोलीकलां में एक ढाबे वाले के कमरे से अवैध देसी शराब की 36 बोतलें पकड़ी हैं। इस संबंध में दोनों आरोपियों अशोक कुमार और सुरेश कुमार के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया है। एसपी बद्दी ने बताया कि दोनों मामले 31 दिसंबर की रात के हैं। कुल 54 बोतलें देसी शराब की बरामद की गई हैं।
