अजीबवाला में पांच लीटर अवैध शराब बरामद

अमर उजाला ब्यूराो पांवटा

Updated Sun, 29 Jan 2017 10:37 PM IST
five liters wine found in ajibwala

डेमो पिक

पांवटा साहिब(सिरमौर)। पांवटा पुलिस ने अजीवाला में स्थित एक ढाबे से अवैध शराब बरामद कर ली है। एसआई बलवंत सिंह की टीम ने सूचना मिलने पर छापेमारी की। इस दौरान अजीवाला स्थित ढाबे से आरोपी नानक चंद के पास से 5 लीटर अवैध शराब बरामद कर ली है। आरोपी के खिलाफ हिमाचल प्रदेश आबकारी एवं कराधान अधिनियम की धारा-39 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी गई है। 

उधर, डीएसपी प्रमोद चौहान ने मामले की पुष्टि की है। डीएसपी ने कहा कि आरोपी नानक चंद को गिरफ्तार कर मामले की जांच कर रही है। 
