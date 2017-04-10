आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

देसी शराब की 24 बोतल बरामद

अमर उजाला ब्यूराो राजगढ़

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 11:21 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
24 botals of desi wine found

बरामद शराबPC: Amar Ujala

राजगढ़ (सिरमौर)। स्थानीय पुलिस ने सोमवार दोपहर बाद राजगढ़ बाजार में एक ढाबे से दो पेटी देसी शराब पकड़ने में सफलता हासिल की।
डीएसपी योगेश रोल्टा ने बताया कि एएसआई अश्वनी कुमार के नेतृत्व में पुलिस दल ने लाहरब निवासी खजान सिंह जोकि राजगढ़ में शराब के ठेके के समीप ढाबा चलता है, उससे 24 बोतलें 17 नंबर मसालेदार देसी शराब बरामद की।

पुलिस ने आबकारी अधिनियम के तहत मामला दर्ज करके छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। बता दें कि इन दिनों शराब के ठेके बंद हैं। इसका लाभ उठाकर लोग दिनदहाड़े शहर में ही अवैध शराब की बिक्री में जुटे हैं।      
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

कोबरा के साथ सेल्फी लेना पड़ा महंगा, फोटो देख खुली रह जाएंगी आंखे

  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
Man posing for a photo with a deadly cobra in India the snake bites his face...

अब छात्रों को मोबाइल ऐप पर मिलेगा स्टडी मटेरियल

  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
now government will provide study material to school students via mobile app

'नच बलिये' में डांस करते-करते हदें पार कर बैठा ये कपल, होस्ट भी हुआ शर्मिंदा

  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
nach baliye 8 monalisa and vikrant kiss passionately in front of everyone

HTC के इन दो स्मार्टफोन के दाम में हुई भारी कटौती

  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
htc u ultra and desire 10 pro price slashed up to 7000

क्या आप भी बेड के नीचे रखते है सामान? बर्बाद हो सकता है करियर

  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
vaastu tips for a good job

जबर ख़बर

मिलिए 'जूनियर योगी' से, देखकर खुश हो जाएंगे आप
Read More

ना'पाक' करतूत

पाक ने कुलभूषण जाधव को दी फांसी की सजा, भारत बोला- ये हत्या की साजिश

pakistan sentenced indian national kulbhushan jadhav to death

Most Read

26 का लड़का, 47 की महिला, फेसबुक पर बेमेल दोस्ती का यह अंजाम

rape case in jaipur and accused arrest in sindhicamp
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

CM योगी के गोरखपुर में एक को कार में जिंदा जलाया

Man burnt alive by unknown assailants in up's sahjanwa
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

डॉक्टर ने महिला कर्मचारी से की अश्लील हरकतें, केस दर्ज

woman employee accuses doctor of molestation
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

दोनों हाथों से गोली चलाने में माहिर है बृजेश सिंह का शूटर

Brajesh Singh's shooter specializes in shooting with both hands
  • शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

पहले बेटे ने मां का पकड़ा हाथ फिर किया ये काम, वहशीपन की हदें पार

son raped with his mother
  • शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

दूसरे धर्म की लड़की से मोहब्बत का भुगता अंजाम, पेड़ से बांधकर उतारा गया मौत के घाट

muslim boy died after he tied to tree and beaten by mob because he loves hindu girl in jharkhand
  • शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top