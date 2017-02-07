बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अवैध खनन पर वसूला 22,500 रुपये जुर्माना
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 10:50 PM IST
mining
ददाहू (सिरमौर)। अवैध खनन पर शिकंजा कसते हुए वन विभाग ने पिछले कुछ दिनों के दौरान 28 वाहनों के चालान करके 2.63 लाख रुपये की जुर्माना राशि वसूल की है। पुलिस विभाग के साथ-साथ वन विभाग भी अब अवैध खनन पर शिकंजा कसने की मुहिम में जुट गया है। वन विभाग की टीम अवैध खनन पर कार्रवाई करने में जुटी हुई है। मंगलवार को वन मंडल रेणुका की टीम ने रेणुका के समीप नाका लगाकर पांच ट्रैक्टरों के चालान करके उनसे 22,500 रुपये की जुर्माना राशि वसूल की।
वन विभाग की इस कार्रवाई से कुछ देर के लिए खनन माफिया में हड़कंप मच गया। सुबह के समय वन विभाग ने इस कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया। वन विभाग की इस टीम में डीएफओ रेणुका सुशील राणा सहित पीओ प्रेमपाल व वन रक्षक तपेंद्र सिंह शामिल थे।
डीएफओ सुशील राणा ने बताया कि वन विभाग ने पिछले कुछ दिनों के दौरान अवैध खनन पर नकेल कसते हुए 28 वाहनों के चालान करके 2.63 लाख रुपये का जुर्माना वसूल किया है। जबकि खनन माफिया व वन माफिया के प्रति विभाग की कार्रवाई निरंतर जारी है। प्रतिदिन संगड़ाह चौक व आसपास के क्षेत्रों में नाके लगाए जा रहे हैं।
