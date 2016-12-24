आपका शहर Close

कोरेक्स की 12 शीशी बरामद

{"_id":"585eb3334f1c1bfd65e39f0d","slug":"12-botal-of-korex-found","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 12 \u0936\u0940\u0936\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

ब्यूराो, नाहन (सिरमौर)।

Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 11:14 PM IST
नाहन (सिरमौर)।नाहन पुलिस ने शहर के एसएफडीए हाल के समीप एक व्यक्ति से कोरेक्स सिरप की 12 शीशी बरामद की है। पुलिस ने इस मामले में आरोपी जय बहादुर सिंह के खिलाफ एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

मामले की पुष्टि करते हुए एएसपी विनोद धीमान ने बताया कि आरोपी को मामले में गिरफ्तार किया गया है।
