गोपाल हत्याकांड के आरोपियों को 14 दिनों का ज्यूडिशियल रिमांड

Shimla Bureau

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 10:02 PM IST
सुंदरनगर (मंडी)। सुंदरनगर के गोपाल हत्याकांड मामले में दोनों आरोपियों पंकू और विक्की को सुंदरनगर न्यायालय में पेश किया गया। जहां से दोनों को 14 दिनों का ज्यूडिशियल रिमांड दिया गया है। गौरतलब है कि गोपाल के परिजन दो बार 17 और 19 अक्तूबर को कॉलोनी थाना गए, लेकिन पुलिस ने उनके बेटे की गुमशुदगी की रिपोर्ट ही दर्ज नहीं की थी। मनाली पुलिस ने 18 अक्तूबर को एक युवक का शव मिलने की सूचना प्रदेश के सभी थानों को जारी की थी, लेकिन फिर भी कॉलोनी पुलिस ने इसकी जानकारी परिजनों को नहीं दी थी। शिकायत दर्ज करने के लिए कॉलोनी पुलिस ने 6 दिन लगा दिए थे, वहीं समय पर सूचना न मिलने पर मनाली पुलिस ने 21 अक्तूबर को शव का दाह संस्कार कर दिया। सीसीटीवी की सहायता से नामजद हुए आरोपियों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर पूछताछ की थी, जिसके बाद उन्हें तीन बार न्यायालय में पेश किया गया था।
