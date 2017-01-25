आपका शहर Close

पूर्ण राज्यत्व दिवस पर दिखी लोक संस्कृति की झलक

कुल्लू

Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 10:07 PM IST
कुल्लू के ढालपुर मैदान में आयोजित पूर्ण राज्यत्व दिवस पर कुल्लवी नाटी प्रस्तुत करते हुए।PC: अमर उजाला

47वें पूर्ण राज्यत्व दिवस ऐतिहासिक ढालपुर मैदान में धूमधाम से मनाया गया। पूर्ण राज्यत्व दिवस में विभिन्न विभागों की झांकियों और कलाकारों ने दर्शकों का मन मोह लिया। झांकियों के माध्यम से विभागों ने सरकार की योजनाओं तथा कलाकारों ने प्रदेश की संस्कृति को प्रस्तुत किया। दर्शकों ने झांकियों का खूब आनंद लिया। ढालपुर मैदान में पहली बार झांकियों की झलक को लेकर लोगों में काफी उत्साह दिखा। भाषा एवं संस्कृति विभाग की ओर से निकाली गई झांकी में जिला की समृद्ध संस्कृति को दर्शाया गया। वन विभाग की ओर से निकाली गई झांकी में वनों को बचाने और लोगों से वन में अवैध कटान न करने की अपील की गई।
महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग की ओर से बेटी बचाओ को लेकर झांकी निकाली गई। इसके अलावा स्वास्थ्य विभाग कुल्लू ने झांकी के माध्यम से जननी सुरक्षा का संदेश दिया। झांकी के माध्यम से शिशु और माता के स्वास्थ्य संबंधी योजनाओं को प्रदर्शित किया गया। नगर परिषद कुल्लू की ओर से निकाली गई झांकी में गरीब महिलाओं के लिए चलाए जा रहे शहरी आजीविका केंद्र आदि योजनाओं का प्रदर्शन किया गया। वहीं बागवानी विभाग ने बागवानों के लिए चलाई जा रही विभिन्न योजनाओं का दर्शाया। सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम में किन्नौर के कलाकारों ने खूब जमाया। चंबा जिला के कलाकारों ने बेहतरीन प्रस्तुति देकर तालियां बटोरीं। मंडी जिला से आए दल ने भी कार्यक्रम प्रस्तुत किया। वहीं सूत्रधार कला संगम, राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक पाठशाला सुल्तानपुर की छात्राओं ने कार्यक्रम प्रस्तुत कर वाहवाही लूटी। कड़ाके की ठंड के बावजूद काफी संख्या में लोग कार्यक्रम देखने के लिए डटे रहे।
