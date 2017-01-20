आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

फर्जी आधार की सहायता से पांच लाख लोन लेकर आरोपी फरार

कुल्लू

Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 10:56 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
crime news

100 notePC: अमर उजाला

पर्यटन नगरी मनाली में अज्ञात स्थान से आया एक आरोपी बैंक को पौने पांच लाख रुपये का चूना लगाकर रफूचक्कर हो गया। आरोपी ने मनाली के पते पर नकली आधार कार्ड बनाया। बैंक उसे सही व्यक्ति समझ कर पावर लून शॉल टोपी की मशीन के लिए लोन देने को तैयार हो गया। आरोपी ने बैंक को दिखाने के लिए कुछ मशीनें लाईं और उन्हें चोरी छिपे किसी को बेच दिया। पिछले चार माह से आरोपी मनाली से लापता हो गया। लिहाजा बैंक अब इस सिलसिले में पुलिस में केस दर्ज कराया है। पुलिस के मुताबिक पंजाब नेशनल बैंक मनाली के प्रबंधन ने पुलिस को दी तहरीर में कहा है कि फराह नामक व्यक्ति पिछले साल पावर लून मशीन खरीदने को उनसे 4 लाख 86 हजार रुपये लोन ले गया। स्थायी निवासी होने के लिए आरोपी ने मनाली के एड्रेस वाला नकली आधार कार्ड भी बनाया। आरोपी ने पिछले एक साल से बैंक का लोन वापस नहीं किया। अब वह अक्तूबर माह से मनाली से फरार चल रहा है। दिलचस्प बात है कि जब बैंक प्रबंधन लोन की रिकवरी को उसके बताए एड्रेस पर पहुंचा तो वह रांगडी में एक किराए पर रहने वाला अज्ञात प्रवासी निकला। बैंक के पास आरोपी का सही एड्रेस तक नहीं है। हैरानी की बात है कि बैंक ने तथ्यों को जांचे बगैर इतनी बड़ी रकम आरोपी को कैसे दे दी? इधर, एसएचओ मनाली केडी शर्मा ने बताया कि पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। वहीं एसपी पद्म चंद ने कहा कि मामले में जांच जारी है। आरोपी जल्द पुलिस गिरफ्त में होगा।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

loans

स्पॉटलाइट

Film Review: कॉफी विद डी: रोचक विषय की भोंथरी धार

  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Movie review: Coffee with D

क्या फ‌िर से चमकेगा युवराज का बल्ला और क‌िस्मत, जान‌िए क्या होने वाला है आगे

  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +
yuvraj singh career according birthchart

BHIM एप के 1.1 करोड़ डाउनलोड, जानिए क्यों बाकी पेमेंट एप से बेहतर

  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +
BHIM app crossed 1.1 crores download know why it's better than other payment apps

कार का अच्छा माइलेज चाहिए तो पढ़ लें ये टिप्स

  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +
If you want get good mileage read this article

FlashBack : इस हीरोइन ने इंडस्ट्री छोड़ दी पर मां-बहन के रोल नहीं किए, ताउम्र रहीं अकेली

  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +
This yesteryear actress was left alone in her last days

जबर ख़बर

इजरायल ने बनाया StarWars जैसा मिसाइल डिफेंस सिस्टम

Read More

जल्लीकट्टू पर विवाद

जल्लीकट्टू के समर्थन में रजनीकांत समेत कई सितारे, पनीरसेल्वम ने दिया आश्वासन

live: massive protest over jallikattu across tamilnadu, paneerselvam assures protesters

Most Read

शिवपाल समर्थकों ने बनाया नया संगठन, नाम जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

shivpal supporters created new organization
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अखिलेश की सूची में कुछ नाम बदले, कुछ निरस्त, यहां देखें

correction in akhilesh yadav list
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बोले राजा भइया- नहीं है गठबंधन की जरूरत, अकेले ही जीत लेंगे चुनाव

there is no need of alliance with congress
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

खाते में आ गए 49 हजार, निकालने पहुंची तो मैनेजर ने भगाया

49000 come in account without permission of account hoder
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बीजेपी को झटका, पूर्व विधायक ने थामा अखिलेश का हाथ

shiv singh chak joins samajwadi party
  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सपा ने गठबंधन में नहीं दी जगह, अब रालोद ने घोषित किए प्रत्याशियों के नाम

RLD declares its candidates for UP election.
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top