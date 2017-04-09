बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
संजणीधार में ढांक में लुढ़की स्कूटी, एक की मौत
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 11:50 PM IST
भुंतर क्षेत्र में दियार घाटी के संजणीधार में एक स्कूटी सड़क से करीब 200 मीटर नीचे लुढ़क गई। जिससे स्कूटी सवार युवक की मौके पर मौत हो गई।
पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार रविवार दोपहर करीब पौने तीन बजे शमशी का 26 साल अमन दियार क्षेत्र से कुल्लू की ओर आ रहा था। इस दौरान जब वह संजणीधार के पास पहुंचा तो स्कूटी अनियंत्रित हो गई।
अनियंत्रित होकर स्कूटी सड़क से करीब 200 मीटर नीचे लुढ़क गई। जिससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हादसे की सूचना लोगों ने पुलिस को दी। सूचना मिलने के बाद पुलिस का दल हेड कांस्टेबल हेमंत ठाकुर के नेतृत्व में मौके पर पहुंचा। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।
हेड कांस्टेबल हेमंत ठाकुर के मुताबिक प्रथम दृष्टि में हादसा स्कूटी के अनियंत्रित होकर नीचे गिर जाने का लग रहा है। इधर हादसे के बाद मृतक के परिजनों में शोक की लहर दौड़ पड़ी है। एएसपी निश्ंिचत सिंह नेगी ने कहा कि दियार के संजणीधार में एक युवक की स्कूटी में ढांक से गिर जाने से मौत हुई है। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। मामले की छानबीन की जा रही है।
