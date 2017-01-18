बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कल्हेल में जीप से टकराई दो बाइकें, तीन युवक जख्मी
{"_id":"587f94d44f1c1b3703f0088a","slug":"bike-accident-chamba-three-injured","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908\u00a0\u0926\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915\u0947\u0902, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 09:46 PM IST
चंबा-तीसा मार्ग पर कल्हेल के समीप जीप के साथ दो बाइकों की टक्कर हो गई। हादसे में तीन युवक घायल हुए हैं।
सभी घायल तीसा के शिकारी देवी गांव के रहने वाले हैं। इनकी पहचान अनु, सोनू और दीपक के रूप में हुई है।
अनु और सोनू एक बाइक में बाइक में आ रहे थे जबकि दीपक दूसरी बाइक में चंबा आ रहा था।
कल्हेल के पास उनकी बाइकें जीप के साथ टकरा गईं। घायलों को उपचार के लिए क्षेत्रीय अस्पताल चंबा ले जाया गया। घटना का पता चलते ही घायलों के परिजन भी अस्पताल के लिए रवाना हो गए।
नकरोड़ पुलिस चौकी के प्रभारी प्रकाश ने बताया कि पुलिस इस मामले की तस्दीक कर रही है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"587f72fb4f1c1bda30eff74c","slug":"safety-tips-for-pillion-rider","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Bike Diary","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"bike-diary"}}
{"_id":"587f61e44f1c1bda30eff6d1","slug":"saif-ali-khan-said-that-why-he-choose-the-name-taimur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0948\u092b \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0924\u0948\u092e\u0942\u0930...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"587f41344f1c1ba73fefeaf9","slug":"swami-om-said-that-salman-khan-is-suffering-from-aids","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Viral Video: \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0913\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"587f6a104f1c1b6f2eefdf16","slug":"aamir-khan-have-no-interest-to-go-to-hollywood","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u093e '\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0907\u0930\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"587f19bc4f1c1b665ff000be","slug":"samsung-galaxy-c9-pro-with-6gb-ram-launched-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0948\u092e\u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 6GB \u0930\u0948\u092e \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0926\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u094b\u0928, \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"587a63e34f1c1b2e53ba7e99","slug":"on-toll-plaza-young-man-arrested","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u2018\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938-\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0913 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e\u2019","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"587dd4a94f1c1b3503effa19","slug":"mau-district-jail-dm-found-condom-wrappers","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u090a \u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091b\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0902\u0921\u094b\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0948\u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"587dc2724f1c1b3803eff718","slug":"teacher-arrested-for-vulgar-message-and-photos-in-lucknow","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0936\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u092e\u0948\u0938\u0947\u091c \u092d\u0947\u091c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0915\u093e \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"587f70954f1c1b2231efe88b","slug":"fight-in-two-group-in-marriage-party-at-una","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0924-\u0918\u0942\u0902\u0938\u0947, 6 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"587f95f94f1c1b3703f0088f","slug":"clash-between-bus-conductor-and-passengers-in-muktsar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0902\u0921\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 3 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u093e\u0920\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"58790a054f1c1b7c58baa4a2","slug":"muslim-dharm-guru-get-prison-in-the-charge-of-jail","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091c\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top