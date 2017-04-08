बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
103 लोगों का होगा मोतियाबिंद का ऑपरेशन
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 11:23 PM IST
स्वारघाट के प्राथमिक चिकित्सा केंद्र स्वारघाट में शनिवार को कीरतपुर-नेरचौक एक्सप्रेस हाईवे का निर्माण कर रही आईएल एंड एफएस कंपनी ने आंखों की जांच व मोतियाबिंद ऑपरेशन शिविर का आयोजन किया।
शिविर में आंखों के विशेषज्ञ रोहित शर्मा, डॉ. सिद्धार्थ कौशल, स्माइल फाउंडेशन के मैनेजर रवि कुमार और डॉ. रीति, कमलजीत गिल ने स्वारघाट समीपवर्ती क्षेत्रों से आए लगभग 450 महिलाओं और पुरुषों का आंखों का निशुल्क का चेकअप किया।
कंपनी के सीएसआर मैनेजर राजेश शर्मा ने बताया कि इससे पूर्व भी कंपनी जिला के हरलोग, कोठीपुरा, औहर और स्वारघाट में इस प्रकार के शिविरों का आयोजन कर चुकी है।
शिविर में मोतियाबिंद के ऑपरेशन के लिए 103 लोगों को चयनित किया गया है। इन्हें बस के माध्यम से पालमपुर ले जाया जाएगा। 8 से 10 अप्रैल तक निशुल्क ऑपरेशन करवाए जाएंगे। ऑपरेशन के बाद सभी लोगों को बस के माध्यम से वापिस भी लाया जाएगा।
