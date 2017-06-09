बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बरमाणा में कार की टक्कर से बाइक सवार घायल
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
बिलासपुर।
बरमाणा चौक पर कार और बाइक की टक्कर में बाइक सवार गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया है। घायल का इलाज अस्पताल में चल रहा है। पुलिस ने इस संदर्भ में मामला दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। जानकारी के अनुसार निक्का राम निवासी चलौनी सुंदर नगर ने बताया कि वह बाइक में किसी काम के लिए जा रहा था। इसी दौरान बरमाणा चौक पर पहुंचने पर यूपी नंबर की कार से उसे जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में वह सड़क पर गिर पड़ा। इससे उसे कई चोटें आई हैं। इसके बाद लोगों ने उसे अस्पताल पहुंचाया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। एसपी बिलासपुर राहुल नाथ ने मामले की पुष्टि की है।
