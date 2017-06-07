बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कामगारों को साइकिलें और इंडक्शन
Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 12:00 AM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
बिलासपुर।
उपमंडल स्वारघाट की पंचायत जुखाड़ी के शिव मंदिर के पास पंजीकृत कामगारों के लिए आयोजित कार्यक्रम में साइकिलें और इंडक्शन चूल्हे बांटे गए। इस मौके पर हिमाचल प्रदेश कामगार बोर्ड एवं भवन निर्माण अध्यक्ष बाबा हरदीप सिंह ने बतौर मुख्यातिथि शिरकत की। इस मौके पर कामगारों को 84 साइकिलें और 120 इंडक्शन चूल्हे वितरित किए गए। इसके अलावा प्रतिभाशाली बच्चों के अभिभावकों को सात हजार पांच सौ रुपये की धनराशि के चेक भी दिए गए। बाबा हरदीप सिंह ने कहा कि इस वर्ष 1 लाख 30 हजार कामगारों को बोर्ड के साथ जोड़ा गया है। साढ़े चार साल में पूरे प्रदेश में कामगारों को 62 करोड़ की अनुदान राशि बांटी गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि कामगारों को ठहरने के लिए नालागढ़ के धनसोत में 5 करोड़ की लागत से हॉस्टल बनाया गया है। ऊना जिला में 18 करोड़ की लागत से कामगारों के बच्चों के लिए स्किल्ड डेवलपमेंट ट्रेनिंग सेंटर बनाया गया है। नालागढ़ विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 4 जुलाई को मुख्य मंत्री वीरभद्र सिंह का दौरा है। इसे सफल बनाने के लिए तैयारियों को पूरा कर लिया गया है। इस अवसर पर बीडीसी सदस्य उजागर सिंह, उपप्रधान बुध राम शर्मा, तारा चंद, राम प्रकाश, श्याम लाल, बीडीसी के पूर्व चेयरमैन राम मूर्ति धर्माणी, रामस्वरूप सहित अन्य लोगों ने भाग लिया।
