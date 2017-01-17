आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

लड़कियों की शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने पर डीसी नई दिल्ली में होंगे सम्मानित

amar ujala beuro yamunanagar

Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 12:29 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
yamuna nagar, dc,samman

dPC: amar ujala

बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ कार्यक्रम के तहत लड़कियों की शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने में अहम भूमिका निभाने के लिए डीसी डॉ. एसएस फूलिया को महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्रालय द्वारा सम्मानित किया जाएगा। यह सम्मान नेशनल गर्ल चाइल्ड डे के अवसर पर 24 जनवरी को नई दिल्ली में मिलेगा।
बता दें कि बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ कार्यक्रम के तहत लड़कियों की शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने के लिए पूरे देश से सौ जिलों चयन किया गया था। इन जिलों में से कन्याओं को अच्छी शिक्षा देने के लिए दस जिलों ने अहम भूमिका निभाई। इन दस जिलों में हरियाणा का यमुनानगर व पंजाब प्रदेश का मानसा जिला शामिल है। मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर की अनुमति से मुख्यमंत्री के अतिरिक्त प्रधान सचिव राकेश गुप्ता व महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग हरियाणा की निदेशक रेणू फूलिया ने इफैक्टिव कॉम्यूनिटी अंगेजमेंट के लिए कुरुक्षेत्र, पीसीपीएनडीटी के लिए रिवाड़ी तथा लड़कियों की शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने के लिए यमुनानगर के नाम महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्रालय भारत सरकार को भेजे थे। लड़कियों की शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने की श्रेणी के लिए यमुनानगर को विशेष रूप से चुना गया है, जिसके लिए डीसी डॉ. एसएस फूलिया के दिशा-निर्देश में विशेष कदम उठाए गए। इस भूमिका में डीसी का विशेष योगदान रहा है। इसी योगदान के लिए 24 जनवरी को नई दिल्ली में होने वाले विशेष कार्यक्रम में यमुनानगर के डीसी डॉ. एसएस फूलिया को सम्मानित किया जाएगा।
 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

yamuna nagar dc samman

स्पॉटलाइट

वर्ल्ड चैंपियन ने कहा, 35 सालों में पहली बार हुआ पति होने का एहसास

  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +
I Enjoyed My Time Being At Home Says Roger Federer

फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड्स में चमके आमिर और 'दंगल', झटके 4 अवॉर्ड

  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Filmfare Awards: Aamir Khan and his 'Dangal' emerge as winners

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता और शानदार 4G स्मार्टफोन J2 Ace

  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +
samsung galaxy j2 ace with ultra data saving feature

फिल्मफेयर अवार्ड 2017 में इन हीरोइनों ने जमकर उड़वाई खिल्ली, ये रहीं बेस्ट

  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Best And Worst Dressed Celebs In Filmfare Award 2017

बाल काटने का नायाब तरीका, आग लगा कर बनाता है हेयरस्टाइल

  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Barber In Pakistan Lights Hair On Fire To Give New Look

जबर ख़बर

500 दुनिया की सबसे मोटी 500 किलो की महिला के लिए बनेगा मुंबई में स्पेशल हॉस्पिटल

Read More

कांग्रेस का दांव

सिद्धू बोले- मैं पैदाइशी कांग्रेसी, पीएम पर बोलने से कतराए, बादल पर बरसे

i am born congressi, says navjot singh siddhu in first press confence after joining congress

Most Read

सपा में दो राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष! मुलायम की नेमप्लेट के नीचे लगा अखिलेश का बोर्ड

akhilesh yadav name plate in sp office as sp chief
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पार्टी और साइक‌िल पर कब्जा म‌िलने के बाद मुलायम से म‌िलने पहुंचे अख‌िलेश

after getting cycle akhilesh yadav meets mulayam singh
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

खाते में आ गए 49 हजार, निकालने पहुंची तो मैनेजर ने भगाया

49000 come in account without permission of account hoder
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

यूपी चुनाव से पहले अमर सिंह ने छोड़ा देश, जानें- कहां गए

amar singh goes to singapore for treatment.
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

चुनाव आयोग ने अखिलेश की 'स्मार्ट योजना' पर लगाई रोक

Election commission restricted smart fone registration process.
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पटना हादसे में मरने वालों की संख्या 24 पहुंची

Boat capsize in Patna, 20 killed
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
﻿