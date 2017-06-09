आपका शहर Close

नहर में मिला युवक का शव, हत्या की आशंका

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 01:05 AM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
गन्नौर (सोनीपत)।
कैलाना गांव के पास से गुजर रही पश्चिमी यमुना लिंक नहर से पुलिस ने एक व्यक्ति का शव बरामद किया है। उसके सिर पर गहरी चोट के निशान हैं, जिससे उसकी हत्या होने की आशंका जताई जा रही है। उसके परिजन भी हत्या होने की बात कह रहे हैं। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही मौत के कारणों का खुलासा हो सकेगा।
कैलाना गांव के पास से गुजर रही पश्चिमी यमुना लिंक नहर में ग्रामीणों को एक व्यक्ति का शव बहता हुआ दिखाई दिया। ग्रामीणों ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। गन्नौर थाना प्रभारी देवेंद्र कुमार मौके पर पहुंचे और ग्रामीणों की सहायता से शव को नहर से बाहर निकलवाया। मृतक की पहचान मूलरूप से गांव गंगाना व हाल सेक्टर-7 निवासी बिजेंद्र की रूप में हुई। सूचना मिलने पर पहुंचे परिजनों ने बताया कि बिजेंद्र बुधवार दोपहर घर से निकला था और उसके बाद वापस नहीं लौटा। परिजनों का कहना है कि बिजेंद्र की किसी के साथ कोई रंजिश नहीं थी, लेकिन उसके बाद भी उन्होंने उसकी हत्या होने की बात कही है। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए अस्पताल में भिजवा दिया। थाना प्रभारी देवेंद्र कुमार का कहना है कि पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद मौत के कारणों का पता चल पाएगा।

नहर में मिला व्यक्ति का शव, हत्या की आशंका
कैलाना रोड स्थित पश्चिमी यमुना लिंक नहर में मिला शव
