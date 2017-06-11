आपका शहर Close

Champions Trophy

पुलिस

Rohtak Bureau

Rohtak Bureau

Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 01:48 AM IST
पुलिस ने काटे 297 चालान
रोहतक। पुलिस ने यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर 297 वाहनों चालकों के चालान किये हैं। इनमें ब्लैक फिल्म लगे दो, बिना हेलमेट वाहन चालकों के 98 और ट्रिपल राइडिंग के 75 चालान शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा शराब के नशे में वाहन चलाने वाले चार लोगों के चालान काटे। साथ ही बगैर कागजात के पाए जाने पर चार वाहन जब्त किए गए हैं।


