धारदार हथियार से मंदिर के सेवादार की हत्या

Rohtak Bureau

Rohtak Bureau

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 12:39 AM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
रेवाड़ी।
जिले के गांव बोलनी स्थित एक मंदिर में सो रहे मंदिर के सेवादार की अज्ञात लोगों धारदार हथियार से हत्या कर दी। ग्रामीणों को घटना की जानकारी बुधवार सुबह लगी। जानकारी मुताबिक मंदिर में लगा दानपात्र का ताला भी टूटा हुआ मिला है।
मंदिर के पुजारी कृष्ण कुमार ने बताया कि करीब 30 सालों से गुरुग्राम के भांगरोला निवासी रणधीर मंदिर में सेवादार-चौकीदार का काम करता था। मेला कमेटी ने मंगलवार को ही रणधीर को मंदिर में सोने के लिए कहा था। कृष्ण कुमार ने बताया कि सुबह जब बेटा मंदिर में रोज की तरह सफाई करने पहुंचा तो उसने रणधीर को लहूलुहान हालत में देखा तो इसकी सूचना तुरंत मेला कमेटी को दी, इसके बाद कमेटी ने मंदिर पहुंचकर पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दी। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने रणधीर को बावल अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां पर चिकित्सकों ने रणधीर को मृत घोषित कर दिया।

पहले तीन बार हो चुकी है चोरी
मंदिर के पुजारी कृष्ण कुमार ने बताया कि वारदात की रात को भी दानपात्र का ताला टूटा मिला है। शायद रणधीर ने चोरों को पहचान लिया था। इसके चलते ही चोरों रणधीर की हत्या की होगी। कृष्ण ने बताया कि तीनों बार चोरी की सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। लेकिन एक बार भी पुलिस ने सुरक्षा के कदम नहीं उठाए।
धारदार हथियार से रणधीर नाम के व्यक्ति की हत्या की गई है। सुबह पांच बजे ही पुलिस वहां पर पहुंच गई थी। मामला दर्ज कर जांच की जा रही है। जल्द ही आरोपियों को पकड़ लिया जाएगा। -अनिल कुमार, डीएसपी
