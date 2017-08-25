बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 02:24 AM IST
पांच डेरा समर्थक गिरफ्तार, छह दिन के लिए जेल भेजा
लोहारू
राम रहीम के समर्थन में नारे लगाने वाले पांच लोगों को लोहारू पुलिस ने पकड़ा है तथा इनको तहसीलदार लोहारू समक्ष पेश किया गया है। तहसीलदार ने इन सभी को छह दिन के लिए जिला भेज भेजने के आदेश दिए हैं। पुलिस टीम को सिंघानी बस स्टैंड के समीप काफी लोग भीड़ जुटाकर बाबा गुरमीत राम रहीम के समर्थन में नारे लगाते मिले। पुलिस ने इसको काफी समझाने का प्रयास किया लेकिन ये अपनी जिद पर अड़े रहे। इस पर पुलिस ने महाबीर निवासी नांगल, लीला राम निवासी ढिगावा तथा रामनिवास निवासी लोहारू को अमन शांति भंग करने के आरोप में पकड़ लिया है। इसके अलावा पुलिस ने शांति भंग के आरोप में ईश्वर निवासी अलाऊद्दीनपुर और राजबाला निवासी नांगल को गिरफ्तार किया है। इन सभी आरोपियों को शांति भंग के आरोप में तहसीलदार विजय कुमार की अदालत में पेश किया। तहसीलदार ने इन सभी को जिला जेल भेजने के आदेश दिए हैं।
