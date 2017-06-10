बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जन आक्रोश
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 10:32 PM IST
जन आक्रोश प्रदर्शन के लिए चलाया संपर्क अभियान
रोहतक। आल हरियाणा शेड्यूल कास्ट इंपलाइज फेडरेशन ने 18 जून को नेहरू कॉलोनी स्थित अंबेडकर भवन में होने वाले जन आक्रोश प्रदर्शन के लिए संपर्क अभियान चलाया है। इस कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता फेडरेशन के प्रांतीय प्रधान मास्टर आरके रंगा करेंगे। वीरवार को जिले के 60 गांवों में संपर्क अभियान चलाया है।
