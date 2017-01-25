बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
महिला को भगाने और हत्या का दूसरा आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 12:46 AM IST
महिला को बहला-फुसलाकर भगा ले जाने और बाद में उसकी गोली मारकर हत्या करने की वारदात में शामिल दूसरे आरोपी को सोमवार रात धारुहेड़ा थाना पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। मामला अप्रैल 2012 का है। पुलिस अपहरण व हत्या के इस मामले में मुख्य आरोपी को पहले ही गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। आरोपी की पहचान गांव टीकली निवासी महेश के रूप में हुई है।
धारूहेड़ा के एसएचओ ने बताया कि अप्रैल 2012 में सेक्टर-6 धारुहेड़ा निवासी एक महिला अपने मायके पलवल के अलावलपुर गांव से स्कूटी पर धारुहेड़ा के लिए चली थी। महिला के धारूहेड़ा नहीं पहुंचने और बाद में उसका शव मिलने के बाद धारूहेड़ा सेक्टर-6 पुलिस ने मृतक महिला के परिजनों की शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज किया था। इस मामले में पुलिस मुख्य आरोपी को पहले ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। वहीं महेश की गाड़ी महिला के अपहरण के काम में प्रयोग की गई थी। इसलिए पुलिस ने वारदात में प्रयोग की गई गाड़ी भी बरामद कर ली है।
