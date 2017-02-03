बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पति पर अप्राकृतिक यौनाचार का आरोप, मामला दर्ज
{"_id":"58937f544f1c1b0f0be80d9a","slug":"innatural-sex-rewari-crime-police-husband","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u092f\u094c\u0928\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a, \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 12:28 AM IST
कोसली थाने में एक महिला ने अपने पति के खिलाफ अप्राकृतिक यौन संबंध बनाने और ससुराल वालों पर दहेज के लिए प्रताड़ित करने का केस दर्ज कराया है। पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।एक गांव निवासी महिला ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि उसकी शादी मई 2013 में महेंद्रगढ़ के एक गांव निवासी युवक के साथ हुई थी।
शादी के बाद से ही पति, ननद, सास और ससुर उसे और दहेज लाने के लिए परेशान करते थे। महिला का आरोप है कि पति उसे आए दिन जबरन शराब पिलाकर अप्राकृतिक यौन संबंध बनाता और विरोध करने पर पीटता। शिकायतकर्ता महिला ने बताया कि मार्च 2014 में उसके पति व ससुर ने प्लॉट खरीदने के लिए उसके मायके से एक लाख रुपये और बाद में बनवाने के लिए 3 लाख रुपये और मंगाए। तीन लाख न दे पाने पर उसे पिता के साथ मायके भेज दिया। इसके बाद उसने पुलिस को शिकायत दी।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5892fb724f1c1b5a42e80bed","slug":"virender-sehwag-call-yuvraj-freedom-fighter-and-nehra-grandsire","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u2018\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0921\u092e\u092b\u093e\u0907\u091f\u0930\u2019 \u0914\u0930 \u2018\u092d\u0940\u0937\u094d\u092e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092e\u0939\u2019","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5892fd854f1c1b232ae8075c","slug":"good-posture-treat-depression","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938 \u0938\u0940\u0927\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0907\u090f, \u091b\u0942\u092e\u0902\u0924\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u0902\u092d\u0940\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"5892f7324f1c1b4a40e8102b","slug":"flashback-when-bhagyashree-cried-for-hours-on-being-hugged-by-salman","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u091c\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u093f \u092b\u0942\u091f \u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5892e2984f1c1b953fe7fe6b","slug":"how-to-prevent-hair-fall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932? \u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0909\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"5892d1064f1c1b9c35e802b1","slug":"vacancy-in-indian-army","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"10\u0935\u0940\u0902\/12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"58917ec44f1c1b4a40e8023d","slug":"saudi-riyals-was-being-transported-hidden-in-banana-at-kerala-airport","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u0941\u092a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u090a\u0926\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0932, \u0926\u094b \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5892268c4f1c1b2f3de83027","slug":"sp-leader-whole-family-disappeared","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"8 \u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c, \u0939\u0949\u0928\u094d\u0917\u0915\u0949\u0928\u094d\u0917 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"588ee65d4f1c1b3c3de80acb","slug":"innocent-baby-treated-like-animal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"589362d94f1c1b953fe8034f","slug":"broken-sleep-after-incident-many-buildings-in-kanpur-seal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926, \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0907\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"58921bd74f1c1b4a40e8086c","slug":"imran-khan-mastermind-of-the-scandal-is-unfolding-the-madanpur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0903 \u092e\u0926\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e ","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"589081ca4f1c1b691ae80441","slug":"girl-rape-case-at-karsog-mandi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091d\u093e\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top