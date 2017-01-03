बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
युवक पर गोली चलाने का सातवां आरोपी गिरफ्तार.
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017
दिल्ली रोड स्थित केएलपी कालेज में पिछले साल सितंबर माह में एक युवक पर गोली चलाने के मामले में मॉडल टाउन थाना पुलिस ने सातवें आरोपी को सोमवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी की पहचान अलवर जिले के कोट कासिम निवासी जितेश उर्फ टिल्लु के रूप में हुई है।
जांचकर्ता एएसआई संतोष ने बताया कि 19 सितंबर को मांढैया कलां निवासी रामबीर उर्फ भाला रेवाड़ी से अपने घर जा रहा था। इस दौरान केएलपी कालेज के निकट चार बदमाशों ने रामबीर पर हमला बोल दिया था। आरोपियों से बचने के लिए रामबीर केएलपी कालेज में घुस गया था। चारों आरोपी भी केएलपी कालेज में पहुंच गए थे और उस पर गोली चला दी थी।
गोली से रामबीर बच गया था। जिसके बाद आरोपी रामबीर पर कुर्सी से हमला कर घायल करने के बाद फरार हो गए थे। मॉडल टाउन पुलिस ने रामबीर की शिकायत पर हत्या के प्रयास सहित विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की थी। पुलिस इस मामले में छह आरोपियों को पहले ही गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है।
