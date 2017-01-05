आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

&apos;गुंडा टैक्स’ नहीं देने पर बस चालक को धुना

{"_id":"586d40914f1c1ba37815a35c","slug":"bus-driver-rupee-rewari-police","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"&apos;\u0917\u0941\u0902\u0921\u093e \u091f\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938\u2019 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0938 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0927\u0941\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

ब्यूरो /अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 12:09 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
 ‘गुंडा टैक्स’ को लेकर बुधवार सुबह बावल चौक पर मैजिक चालकों ने एक निजी बस चालक के साथ न केवल मारपीट की तथा गाली गलौच करते हुए हंगामा खड़ा कर दिया। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस को देख गुंडा टैक्स वसूलने वाले फरार हो गये। फिलहाल मामले में कोई शिकायत नहीं मिली है।
निजी बस चालक गिरिराज ने बताया कि उसके पास सरकार द्वारा जारी किया गया बस का परमिट है। परमिट के आधार पर ही वह बावल रूट पर अपनी बस चलाता है, लेकिन बावल चौक पर कुछ असामाजिक तत्व बैठते हैं जो असलहे के बल पर जबरन वसूली करते हैं। सुबह भी उसकी बस के आगे और पीछे बावल चौक पर एक मैजिक लगा दी और सवारियों को जबरन बस से उतारकर मैजिक में बैठाना शुरू कर दिया। विरोध करने पर उसके साथ हाथापाई की। कंट्रोल रूम में शिकायत करने पर पुलिस आती देख आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गए।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bus driver rupee rewari More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

{"_id":"586d2d244f1c1b945d15905f","slug":"ms-dhoni-resigned-from-indian-captaincy-reaction-of-people-on-social-media","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e: \u0906\u091c \u0915\u0940 '\u0930\u0948\u0928\u093e' \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0930\u0948\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0928 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

सोशल मीडिया: आज की 'रैना' सुरेश रैना को नींद न आएगी

  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Ms Dhoni Resigned From Indian Captaincy, reaction of people on social media
{"_id":"586cb8004f1c1b945d158bd0","slug":"flop-heroines-after-doing-bold-scenes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924 \u0905\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0949\u092a \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

स्क्रीन पर जबरदस्‍त अंग प्रदर्शन के बाद भी फ्लॉप हुईं बॉलीवुड की ये हीरोइनें

  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
flop heroines after doing bold scenes
{"_id":"586ca52a4f1c1b0f78159e6b","slug":"tata-launches-xenon-yodha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e, \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0947\u0928\u0928 \u092f\u094b\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}

टाटा का नया तोहफा, लॉन्च हुई कार जेनन योद्धा

  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
tata launches xenon yodha
{"_id":"586cb8544f1c1bdd69158a92","slug":"spectacular-catch-by-haidee-birkett-in-big-bash-league","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u092a\u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0948\u091a, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

महिला ने लपका एक ऐसा कैच, जिसने दी जॉन्टी रोड्स को टक्कर

  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Spectacular Catch By Haidee Birkett In Big Bash League
{"_id":"586cae704f1c1b0052159e2b","slug":"promising-bollywood-debutante-of-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

साल 2017 में ये नए चेहरे देंगे बड़े स्टारों को टक्कर

  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Promising Bollywood debutante of 2017

जबर ख़बर

500 Pics : लालू के लाल बने कन्हैया, बजाई बांसुरी

Read More

सियासी दांव

कांग्रेस सहित ये 16 पार्टियां नहीं चाहतीं कि 1 फरवरी को आए बजट, EC को लिखा पत्र

Don’t advance Budget, will help BJP: Congress, SP, CPM write to President, CEC

Most Read

{"_id":"586b5f7b4f1c1b0052159164","slug":"cow-murder-21-cows-killed-at-moga-of-punjab-police-crime","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0926, \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u090f 21 \u092e\u0935\u0947\u0936\u0940, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

मोगा में क्रूरता की हद, मारकर फेंके गए 21 मवेशी, लोग भड़के

cow murder, 21 cows killed at moga of punjab, police, crime
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586cb35c4f1c1b0252159ec8","slug":"three-sons-killed-his-father-in-raebareli","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

तीन बेटों ने पिता को पीटकर मार डाला, जानें वजह

three sons killed his father in raebareli
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586d301c4f1c1ba70915a218","slug":"organically-in-deoria-madanpur-station-blew","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u092e\u0926\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0925\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

देवरिया में बवाल, मदनपुर थाना फूंका

Organically in Deoria, Madanpur station blew
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5869e12f4f1c1bd606eece47","slug":"gangrape-with-two-girl-in-rajouri","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"J&K: \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

J&K: राजोरी में अपहरण कर दो सगी बहनों से गैंगरेप

gangrape with two girl in rajouri
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586ba4fa4f1c1b005215936f","slug":"kidnapped-woman-abohar-news-punjab-crime","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0921\u0928\u0948\u092a, \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

खाना बना रही महिला को किया किडनैप, निर्वस्त्र कर सड़क किनारे फेंका

kidnapped woman, Abohar news, punjab crime,
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586d30f44f1c1b005215a2ab","slug":"organically-lasted-two-and-a-half-hours","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0922\u093e\u0908 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

ढाई घंटे तक चलता रहा बवाल

Organically lasted two and a half hours
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
BIGG BOSS: ओम स्वामी ने दी धमकी, शो का विजेता बनाओ वर्ना...

BIGG BOSS: ओम स्वामी ने दी धमकी, शो का विजेता बनाओ वर्ना...

दिल के लिए काफी खतरनाक हैं ये छोटी-छोटी आदतें, संभल जाएं

दिल के लिए काफी खतरनाक हैं ये छोटी-छोटी आदतें, संभल जाएं

मोटापा कम करती है ब्लैक टी, जानें कौन सी चाय है आपके लिए फायदेमंद

मोटापा कम करती है ब्लैक टी, जानें कौन सी चाय है आपके लिए फायदेमंद

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा का खुलासा, किसी खास के साथ करते थे 'फोन सेक्स'

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा का खुलासा, किसी खास के साथ करते थे 'फोन सेक्स'

﻿