पिकअप चालक काबू

Rohtak Bureau

Rohtak Bureau

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 01:11 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
दस लाख का सामान ले फरार होने वाला पिकअप चालक काबू
रेवाड़ी। धारूहेड़ा थाना पुलिस ने अमानत में खयानत करने के मामले में रविवार रात आरोपी चालक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी से पिकअप गाड़ी भी बरामद कर ली है। सोमवार को पुलिस ने आरोपी को अदालत में पेश कर एक दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर लिया है। जांचकर्ता राकेश कुमार ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार किए गए आरोपी की पहचान यूपी के जिला बिजनौर निवासी जगबीर के रूप में हुुई है। जानकारी मुताबिक 14 जून को उक्त आरोपी धारूहेड़ा स्थित एक कंपनी से पिकअप गाड़ी में करीब दस लाख रुपये के पार्ट्स भरकर नीमराणा के लिए रवाना हुआ था। लेकिन आरोपी नीमराणा नहीं गया और माल को अन्य जगह बेचकर फरार हो गया। 17 जून को भिवानी निवासी गाड़ी मालिक अमरकांत शर्मा ने उक्त आरोपी के खिलाफ अमानत में खयानत का आरोप लगाते हुए शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी। पुलिस ने गाड़ी मालिक की शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी चालक की तलाश शुरू की थी और रविवार रात आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। रिमांड के दौरान आरोपी द्वारा बेचे गए माल के बारे में पूछताछ की जाएगी।
