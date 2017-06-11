बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सामान चोरी
{"_id":"5945715f4f1c1b6d628b487a","slug":"101497723231-rewari-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 11:56 PM IST
स्कूल से बैटरी और सामान चोरी
खोल। राजकीय उच्च विद्यालय सुरहेली में चोर ताला तोड़कर बैटरी और अन्य सामान समेत हजारों के माल पर हाथ साफ कर गए। मामले में नाहड़ पुलिस चौकी ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर अज्ञात चोरों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। हैडमास्टर परमवीर ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि बीती 12 जून को पता चला कि स्कूल में चोरी हो गई है। चौकीदार रमेश कुमार से मिली सूचना के बाद स्कूल पहुंचे तो पांच कमरों के ताले टूटे थे तथा कंप्यूटर से 12 बैटरी, डीटीएच की दो बैटरी व अन्य सामान गायब था। सूचना पर पहुंची नाहड़ पुलिस चौकी ने हेडमास्टर की शिकायत पर चोरी का मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।
