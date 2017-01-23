बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नारी तू नारायणी उत्थान समिति ने मनाई बोस की जयंती
{"_id":"588649d84f1c1bc37ecf4526","slug":"panipat-subash-jayanti","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0942 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0923\u0940 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u094b\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 11:52 PM IST
d
PC: amar ujala
नारी तू नारायणी उत्थान समिति द्वारा समिति के जाटल रोड पर स्थित कार्यालय में नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की जयंती पर पुष्प अर्पण किया। कार्यक्रम का संचालन कला अध्यापक प्रदीप मलिक व आदेश कंबोज ने किया।
समिति की अध्यक्षा सविता आर्य ने नेताजी बोस की जीवनी पर प्रकाश डाला और कहा युवाओं को देशभक्ति की प्रेरणा देने के लिए उन्हें भारत माता पर सर्वस्व न्यौछावर करने वाले देशभक्तों की जीवनी पढ़नी चाहिए। तभी हम युवाओं को देशभक्ति का पाठ पढ़ा सकते है। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत माता की रक्षा करते हुए जिन वीर शहीदों ने अपना जीवन न्यौछावर कर दिया। उनमें से एक क्रांतिकारी नेताजी भी रहे। आजकल के बदलते परिवेश में युवाओं को उनके जीवन मूल्यों एवं आदर्शों से सीख लेने की जरूरत है। ताकि हम सब मिलकर अपने देश की एकता व अखंडता की बरकरार रख सके। आर्य ने युवाओं से नशे से दूर रहने का आह्वान किया। इस अवसर पर पंकज शर्मा, मोंटी सिंह, राजेश कम्बोज, अंकित, शक्ति सिंह, नवीन व राजू मौजूद रहे।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5886ebc64f1c1b403fcf47ad","slug":"salman-get-best-choreographer-award-for-sultan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0949\u092e\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e' \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u0908 '\u0935\u094b'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5886e5f14f1c1bbd7ecf4a06","slug":"68-year-old-supermodel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917, \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932\u094d\u0938 \u092d\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"5886d9e44f1c1b403fcf46e3","slug":"deepika-padukone-and-vin-diesel-liplock-video-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0928 \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u093f\u092a\u0932\u0949\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5886ec884f1c1bbc7ecf496b","slug":"how-to-heel-burnt-tongue-and-palate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u092d \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u093e\u091c\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5886e6494f1c1b051fcf4857","slug":"pulkit-samrat-threatens-media-photographer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0939\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u092a\u0940\u091f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5885298c4f1c1b701bf00e90","slug":"indian-soldier-chandu-babulal-chavan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u0942 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u2018\u0915\u0948\u0926\u2019","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5886e7754f1c1bbd7ecf4a14","slug":"social-media-dig-varanasi-political-sms-viral","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u0940\u0906\u0908\u091c\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e '\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u092e\u090f\u0938' \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588231d84f1c1b417fefe99b","slug":"shivpal-supporters-created-new-organization","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0920\u0928, \u0928\u093e\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588599934f1c1bc37ecf3acb","slug":"president-sets-aside-mha-advice-commutes-death-of-4-to-life-term","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 4 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091c\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0948\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5881e37d4f1c1b632aefeedd","slug":"correction-in-akhilesh-yadav-list","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0928\u093f\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0924, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"5881df444f1c1b701befeb97","slug":"there-is-no-need-of-alliance-with-congress","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e \u092d\u0907\u092f\u093e- \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924, \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top