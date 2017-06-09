आपका शहर Close

दिल्ली-अंबाला रेलवे ट्रैक पर राजनगर फाटक के पास चपेट में आई महिला

Rohtak Bureau

Rohtak Bureau

Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 09:19 PM IST
ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से महिला की मौत
पानीपत। दिल्ली-अंबाला रेलवे ट्रैक पर राजनगर फाटक के पास ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से एक बुजुर्ग महिला की मौत हो गई। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार दोपहर के समय जीआरपी को सूचना मिली कि राजनगर फाटक के पास दिल्ली-अंबाला रेलवे लाइन पर एक महिला का शव पड़ा हुआ है। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव का अपने कब्जे लेते हुए उसकी शिनाख्त करने का प्रयास किया तो मृत महिला की शिनाख्त सोना देवी निवासी अंबेडकर नगर यूपी हाल ही निवासी किशनपूरा पानीपत के रूप में हुई। जीआरपी के जांच अधिकारी एसआई नरेश कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस को परिजनों ने बताया कि दोपहर के समय महिला बिना बताए घर से आई थी। पुलिस ने महिला के शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराकर परिजनों के हवाले कर दिया है।
