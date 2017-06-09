आपका शहर Close

नपा एरिया में छह मोबाइल टावर अवैध, नपा ने नोटिस भेजा

Rohtak Bureau

Rohtak Bureau

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 11:39 PM IST
बाद में पढ़ें
नपा एरिया में छह मोबाइल टावर अवैध, नपा ने भेजा नोटिस
समालखा। नगरपालिका ने बिना परमिशन मोबाइल टावर लगाने वाली कंपनियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई का मन बना लिया है। इसके तहत उन्हें रिमाइंडर भेजे जा रहे हैं। उल्लेखनीय है कि शहर में विभिन्न मोबाइल कंपनियों के करीब 24 मोबाइल टावर लगे हुए हैं। इनकी परमिशन की जांच को लेकर करीब डेढ़ महीने पहले इनको नोटिस भेजे गए थे। जिसमें से 18 टावर लगाने की स्वीकृति थी। जबकि छह टावर बिना किसी परमिशन के लगाए थे। साथ ही इन कंपनियों द्वारा नोटिस का भी कोई जवाब नहीं दिया। नपा सचिव राकेश कादियान ने बताया कि छह टावरों की परमिशन नहीं है। संबंधित कंपनियों को रिमाइंडर भेजा गया है। इसके बाद भी जवाब नहीं देने पर उचित विभागीय कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
अशोक-जगमहेंद्र
