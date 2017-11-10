Download App
-पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम कराकर शव परिजनों को सौंपा

Rohtak Bureau

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 11:59 PM IST
पानीपत। जिले के गांव शोंधापुर में एक किशोरी ने फंदा लगाकर अपनी जीवलीला खत्म कर ली। थाना मॉडल टाउन पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम कराकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार शोंधापुर निवासी सुमैया (17) ने अपने घर में फंदा लगा लिया। थाना मॉडल टाउन पुलिस ने एफएसएल की मदद से नमूने उठाए। पुलिस ने सुमैया के शव का पंचनामा भर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सिविल अस्पताल के शवगृह में रखवा दिया। परिजनों ने पुलिस को बताया कि सुमैया मानसिक रूप से परेशान चल रही थी। पुलिस ने उसकी मौत हो आत्महत्या माना है और पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया। पुलिस ने इसमें 174 के तहत कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।
दिल्ली से भी जहरीली है मुरादाबाद और हावड़ा की हवा, नहीं है CPB की नजर
