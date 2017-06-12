बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पीजी से 25 हजार रुपये और मोबाइल चोरी
Updated Mon, 12 Jun 2017 01:51 AM IST
नगर निगम जोन पिंजौर के वार्ड नंबर 3 की धर्मपुर कॉलोनी के पीजी में रह रहे युवकों के कमरे से चोर करीब 25 हजार रुपये ले गए। जानकारी के अनुसार जिम संचालक चार युवक शहर की धर्मपुर कॉलोनी में एक पीजी रह रहे थे।
रविवार को सुबह करीब आठ बजे चारों युवक जिम खोलने और ट्रेनिंग देने के लिए जिम में गए। जब वह करीब 10 बजे जिम से आए तो कमरे में बैड के नीचे रखे पर्स से करीब 25 हजार रुपये और एक मोबाइल गायब था। जांच अधिकारी ने बताया कि युवक चाबी को कमरे के पास छुपाकर रख जाते थे। चोरों ने युवकों के जाने के बाद कमरे का ताला खोलकर चोरी की वारदात की। सूचना मिलने पर मौके पर पिंजौर पुलिस और सीन आफ क्राइम की टीम ने पहुंचकर साक्ष्य इकट्ठा किए
