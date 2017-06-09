आपका शहर Close

रिमांड

Panchkula bureau

Panchkula bureau

Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 01:39 AM IST
अवैध शराब रखने का आरोपी रिमांड पर भेजा
कालका। अवैध शराब की तस्करी के मामले में कालका पुलिस की ओर से सोमवार को गिरफ्तार किए गए आरोपी मनीष को मंगलवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। जहां से उसे एक दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर भेज दिया गया। जानकारी देते हुए कालका थाना प्रभारी सुरजीत सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस ने 10 पेटी अवैध शराब के साथ पकड़े आरोपी मनीष को कोर्ट में पेश किया। जहां से उसे एक दिन के रिमांड पर भेज दिया गया। पुलिस सूत्रों के अनुसार रिमांड के दौरान पुलिस आरोपी से चंडीगढ़ के उस ठेकेदार का पता लगाएगी, जिससे वह शराब लेकर बेचता था।
