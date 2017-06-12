आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

पानी की ल्लित

Panchkula bureau

Panchkula bureau

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 01:51 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
आज से कई सेक्टरों में पानी की किल्लत
चंडीगढ़। शहर में सोमवार को कई सेक्टरों में पानी की किल्लत रहेगी। निगम के अनुसार सेक्टर-39 से सेक्टर-12 के वाटर वर्क्स तक जो पाइप लाइन है, उसमें लीकेज है। इसकी रिपेयर का काम किया जाना है। इस कारण सेक्टर-1 से 12, 14 से 18, 22 और 25 में लो प्रेशर से पानी आएगा। ऊपर की मंजिलों में पानी चढ़ने की दिक्कत रहेगी। मालूम हो कि शहर में पहले ही गर्मी बढ़ने के कारण पानी की किल्लत चल रही है। पिछले दो माह में रिपेयर के नाम पर पानी के घोषित कट लग चुके हैं।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

नाइट क्लब में दिखीं सोनम और ब्वॉयफ्रेंड आनंद की नजदीकियां, तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल

  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +
Sonam Kapoor & Boyfriend Anand Ahuja Get COZY At A Nightclub photo viral

जानिए, भारत-पाक मुकाबले पर क्या कहती है ज्योतिष वाणी?

  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +
champions trophy 2017: predictions of india vs pakistan final match

सनी लियोन ने पति के साथ शेयर की निजी तस्‍वीर, अब हो रही वायरल

  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +
Sunny Leone Shares A Passionate Kiss With Hubby Daniel Weber on istagram

फादर्स डेः थैंक्यू पापा, मुझे हौंसलों के पर देने के लिये

  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +
fathers day -thank you papa to give me wing of confidence

इज्जत कम करा देती है रविवार को हुई ये छोटी सी भूल, रखें ध्यान

  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +
do not do these work on sunday for fame and success

जबर ख़बर

शानदार है कोच्चि मेट्रो, तस्वीरें देख आप भी हो जाएंगे फिदा, पीएम ने किया उद्घाटन
Read More

गोरखालैंड आंदोलन

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM चीफ गुरुंग की धमकी, रोका तो ठीक नहीं होगा

Darjeeling unrest LIVE: Gorkhaland supporters take out silent rally in protest against 3 deaths

Most Read

संदीप दीक्षित ने आर्मी चीफ को कहा 'गुंडा', फिर मांगी माफी

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit says army chief general bipin rawat a sadak ka gunda
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

कश्मीर में हिजबुल का आतंकी माड्यूल ध्वस्त, पुलिस ने 2 आतंकियों को किया गिरफ्तार

hizbul module busted in handwara
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

MP से निकली किसान आंदोलन की चिंगारी अब पहुंची UP में, अखिलेश का ये ट्वीट दे रहा बड़ी गवाही

akhilesh yadav says bjp government is anti farmers
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

एक चादर ने लगवाया रेलवे पर 30 हजार का जुर्माना..

jodhpur consumer forum penalize indian railway
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

मोदी सरकार पर नीतीश का हमला- किसानों की बर्बादी के लिए केंद्र जिम्मेदार

Nitish kumar attacked on pm modi, says- Not fulfilled promises
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

दसवीं फेल कर रहे थे अवैध भ्रूण परीक्षण, पहाड़ी इलाकों में ले जाते थे महिलाओं को

pcpndt team arrest three person in sikar
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top